Margaret “Maggie” Rose Machesky
7 September 1953 – 14 December 2020
Maggie passed away on 14 December 2020 with her husband, Steve, and son, Jordan, by her side.
She was born on 7 September 1953 in Fontainbleau France to Curt and Barbara Haynes during her father’s military service abroad. She graduated Menomonie High School in 1971 and went on to receive her BS and MS from UW Stout, focusing on Early Childhood Development. While working at UW Stout, she met the love of her life, Stephen Machesky, and they married on 4 July 1981 at Caddie Woodlawn Park, Maggie’s and Steve’s wedding was the first to take place at Caddie Woodlawn.
Maggie spent her adult life managing Child Development Centers for the Air Force, enriching the lives of children as she followed her husband’s Air Force assignments around the world. After Steve retired she took a position with Zero to Three, a non-profit organization out of Washington DC where she traveled to military installations teaching health care professionals on the impact of frequent military deployments on child development. She was able to leave an everlasting impression on everyone she met. She was honest, loving, and quick to greet every person she met. Maggie had a passion for God, her grandkids, for sunflowers, dragonflies, dark chocolate, and of course red wine.
In 2009, Maggie and Steve returned home to Downsville Wisconsin, and built their dream home on her family’s farm. She lived the final 11 years of her life enjoying the peace of the farmland and feeding the animals that inhabited the land around her home. After countless moves following her husbands military assignments she often reminded him that she would never leave, and now she never will.
She is survived by her husband Steve, brothers; Steve, Joe and Mike; daughter Mellisa; son Jordan; and 5 grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at Menomonie Alliance Church on 28 Dec at 1630. The family has requested all donations to be made out to the Alliance Great Commission Funds supporting the word of God around the world.
She is preceded in death by her parents.