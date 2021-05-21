On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, The Lord called Margaret E. (Muggs) Neibauer to her eternal rest. Margaret was a giving, honest and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Margaret married her soulmate, George Niebauer at St. Patrick Catholic Church in 1949, where she has been a member for many years. They had three children: Shirley (Robert) Luther, Frank (Lynette) Neibauer both of Eau Claire, and William (Diana) Neibauer of Des Moines IA;
She worked for Sterling Pulp & Paper, Luther Hospital and was a loyal volunteer at the St. Frances Food Pantry for many years.
Margaret is survived by her three children; grandchildren, Christopher Luther, Cory Luther, Roy Neibauer and Stephanie Connors; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Johnson of Eau Claire and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Coakley; husband, George; grandson, Craig Luther; and sisters, Eleanor Karrow, Julia Sapp, Gertrude Gilbertson, Marion Soley and Avis Holte.
Memorial requests are preferred to either St. Francis Food Pantry, 1221 Truax Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Grace Willowbrook, 4868 Otteson Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Burial was at Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington. A public, walkthrough visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID concerns, the family strongly suggests that masks be worn to the visitation.
