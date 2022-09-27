Margaret Ann Nelson, dearest only child of Andy and Anna (Blager) Nelson passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022. Margaret found comfort at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire and at Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi during her journey with Alzheimer’s. Heartfelt thanks for the gentle and compassionate care shown Margaret, and sincere gratitude for the kindnesses of other residents who took her under their wing.

Margaret was born in October of 1941 in Stockholm, Wisconsin and spent most of her life in Mondovi, Wisconsin as well as “on the road” as she commuted through 40 years of work life to Midelfort Clinic, now Mayo Health Care System, in Eau Claire. Margaret attended Winona State’s secretarial science program and worked at Midelfort in Medical Records supporting doctors with transcription services, and later in Coding. Margaret is survived by cousins and their families, relatives in Norway, and many dear friends who were like family to her.

