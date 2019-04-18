Margaret Norheim

Margaret Selma Norheim, 99, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Grace Willowbrook in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on September 18, 1919 in Eleva, WI, daughter of Ole and Constance (Enger) Foss.
Margaret went to school in Eleva and then moved to Osseo, WI. During the summers, she worked in the Wisconsin Dells. Margaret became a farm wife to Guilford Hanson in 1941 and was married to Guilford for over 30 years before he passed away. Farm life kept Margaret busy, but she also enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was a member and active in the Ladies Aid at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI for many years. Together, Margaret and Guilford spent time fishing with family on trips; including trips to Hayward, WI and Canada.
Margaret later married Victor Norheim in 1982. They traveled many places and spent time playing cribbage. Victor passed away in 1990.
Margaret loved playing cards throughout her life and was an avid Brewers baseball fan. She was particularly known at Grace Willowbrook by all her friends for her optimism and cheerfulness. Living in Eau Claire, she was active in the Faith Lutheran Mission Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Joan Barnes, of Brookfield, WI; step-daughter, Johanna (John) Moe of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Herbert (Kristina) Barnes of Poplar Grove, IL and Michael Barnes of Dallas, TX; step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) McClure of Rochester, MN and Karin Rose of Colorado Springs, CO; great grandchildren, Alexandra, Danielle, Aleesha, and Anthony; and step-great grandchildren, Jason, Julie, Jeremiah, Jillian, and Owen. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Guilford Hanson and Victor Norheim; parents, Constance and Ole Foss; siblings, Carl, Rudolph, Leo, Roy, Verna, Robert, and Doris.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating and Pastor Nick Hensler co-officiating. Burial will follow at West Beef River Lutheran Cemetery in Strum, WI.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Strum, WI and Faith Lutheran Mission Church of Eau Claire, WI.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.