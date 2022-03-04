Margaret Jean Pardun passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born in Mineral Point WI on July 17, 1928 to Howard and Ruth Tyrer where she grew up in a three-generation household.
With a B.S. degree in elementary education from UW-LaCrosse, Marge taught children in various Wisconsin communities including Baraboo and Eau Claire. Third grade was her primary teaching focus throughout her career.
Marge is survived by her children, Greg Symons and Gary (Nicky) Symons as well as step-children Gary (Carol) Pardun and Barbara Jantz, son-in-law Stephen (Shirley) Reiland, and niece Laurie (Larry) Wallace. Marge is further survived by grandchildren Kelly Bennett, Kristy Weber, Sarah Reiland (Rui Hu), Kate Lane, Kimberly (Patrick) Hunley, Gregory Reiland, Grace (Jim) Alworth, Graham (Sonia) Pardun, Zachary (Amy) Jantz, Peter (Emily) Jantz, Andrew (Erica) Jantz, 27 great-grandchildren, and other dear relatives and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rev. Donald Pardun with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, daughter Marcy Reiland, sister Nancy Hendricks, brother-in-law Paul Hendricks, and step-son-in-law Kevin Jantz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Bethesda Lutheran Church (123 W. Hamilton Ave) in Eau Claire with Pastor Andrew Jantz officiating. There will be an opportunity to visit with the family at a light lunch following the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mineral Point WI at the family gravesite of Howard and Ruth Tyrer.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or a charity of your choice. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
