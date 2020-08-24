Margaret Joan Pichler, 84, Green Bay, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 peacefully in her sleep with her husband, Dennis Pichler at her side. She was born on July 24, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI to Lawrence and Edith (Severson) Stearns.
Margaret grew up in Eau Claire, graduating from Regis High School. She pursued a nursing career graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Wausau, WI. Margaret worked at Mount Washington Nursing Home, Sacred Heart Hospital, Midelfort Clinic, and Marshfield Clinic.
On June 7, 1958, she married Dennis Pichler.
Margaret was involved in St. Ann’s Ladies Society, Benne Club, Red Hat Society, discussion couples club, card clubs, Cursillo, and St. Jude Women’s Club.
She was always the “Social Butterfly” wanting to go go go. She loved to travel. Shopping was her favorite hobby along with all crafts. Margaret loved parties and all celebrations involving family and friends, time at the cottage in Medford, time spent with her four children and their significant others, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She saved a program/newspaper article from all events and will be remembered for her sayings – “wear your life jacket” and “Ho Ho Ho”.
Margaret leaves behind her husband, Dennis; children, Terri (Rod) Klingbeil, Dan (Peg) Pichler, Tony (Janine) Pichler, and Kathy (Todd) Weiler; grandchildren, Nick Cassie) Klingbeil, Katie (Davis) Zak, Ryan (Chrissy) Pichler, Molly (Colin) Pichler, Andy (Mary) Pichler, Michael Pichler, Meagan Pichler, Alex (DJ) Klingbeil, Kassidy Weiler, and Delaney Weiler; great-grandchildren, Carter, Jack, Harrison, Matthew, Claire, and Kenzleigh; her siblings, Mary Lund, Betty Nelson, and Ted (Barb) Stearns; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adolph (Jane) Pichler, Rita (Mike) Hayden, Shirley Pichler, Kathy Pichler, Cita Pichler, Barb Pichler, Duane Web, and Ron Risler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Larry, Annette, Robert, Janet, Edith Marie and many in-laws.
Visitation will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., Green Bay, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, followed by a private family Mass at 11. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rock Falls, WI at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. To send cards to the family, please send to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the Family of Margaret Pichler, and they will be forwarded.
A special thank you to the staffs of Crossroads, formerly Manor Care West, for their dedicated care and compassion given to Margaret.