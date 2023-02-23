Funeral services have been postponed until TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, at 12 noon at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Tuesday, February 28, at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
