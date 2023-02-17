Margaret A. Ritzinger, 101, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Margaret was born September 12, 1921, in Durand, township of Lima, in Pepin County, the daughter of Andrew and Minnie (Bauer) Bauer and moved to Bloomer in 1924. She and her husband, Glen, owned and operated Ritzinger Grocery on East Columbia St. in the early 1950’s. She worked at Presto during the war and at the Flame Motel. She enjoyed making chicken noodle soup and bread dumplings/sauerkraut/pork roast. She also enjoyed her flowers and country music. Margaret loved her grandchildren dearly and her #1 love and concern were her children.

