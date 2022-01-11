Margaret Rose (Husby) Rollay passed away peacefully at her home on January 8, 2022 due to complications of PSP, a form of Parkinson’s.
She was born on May 17, 1946 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a degree in physical therapy and completed her training in Colorado where she developed a lifelong love for the mountains and skiing.
She and David “Dave” married in 1971 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They lived for many years in Franklin, Wisconsin, raising two daughters. Marge was active with the friends of the Franklin Public Library, the Norway Lutheran Church, and in her kids’ activities.
Marge was a gifted physical therapist, devoted to children through work at the Curative Children’s Workshop of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee and surrounding area school systems. She greatly loved the kids that she worked with and enjoyed following their lives as they grew older.
She was a proud grandma to three and particularly enjoyed seeing the traits of her own girls repeated in the grandkids.
Marge enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and sports of all kinds and was often seen in a Wisconsin Badgers shirt. Marge was known for her strength in the face of any challenge, leadership and disciplined approach, love of family and care for all of those in her life. Her laughter was strong and her love even stronger.
She is survived by her husband David; daughters Kirsten (Matthew) Mauritzson and Berit (Clay) Kitchner; three grandchildren Paige, Ridge and Aspen; four siblings Louis (RoseAnn) Husby, Ann (Greg) Mittlestadt, Marylyn Husby, and Beth (Mark) Bews; and many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Adelia Husby and older brother Marvin Husby II.
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.