Schembergerpic.jpg

Margaret L. Schemberger, age 73, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire. 

Margaret was born in Manchester, Iowa on October 2, 1949, to Dr. Wayne and Violet (Thierman) Thompson. Her early childhood was spent in Earlville, Iowa and Minneapolis, Minnesota before settling in Madison, Wisconsin in 1961. Margaret graduated from Madison Central High School in 1967. She met Frank Schemberger while attending the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. They married in 1969. They lived in Eau Claire.

