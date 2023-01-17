Margaret L. Schemberger, age 73, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Margaret was born in Manchester, Iowa on October 2, 1949, to Dr. Wayne and Violet (Thierman) Thompson. Her early childhood was spent in Earlville, Iowa and Minneapolis, Minnesota before settling in Madison, Wisconsin in 1961. Margaret graduated from Madison Central High School in 1967. She met Frank Schemberger while attending the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. They married in 1969. They lived in Eau Claire.
Margaret provided in-home childcare for several families before joining the dietary department at Mt. Washington Residence in Eau Claire where she worked for many years. Prior to retirement, she worked part time at McDonalds. She also casually worked as an AVON representative.
Margaret found joy in caring for others. She loved caring for her two sons and grandchildren. Margaret shared her husband Frank’s passion for animals. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and photography. Margaret was an active and loving mother and grandmother who spent most of her life thinking about others.
Margaret is survived by her mother, Violet; sons Mike Schemberger and Jeff (Stephanie); grandchildren Sophie, Chloe, and Luke; her brother Richard and sister Morgan (Jon) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her father Wayne, her brother Bryan (Linda) and sister Carolyn (Jerry).
Funeral services will take place at 11am on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Committal service will take place at Thompson Valley Cemetery near Mondovi at 2 p.m.
Memorials will be donated to a charity of the family’s choosing. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Brent Douglas is assisting the family with floral arrangements.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.