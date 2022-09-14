Margaret Schneider, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, family matriarch and friend to many, died peacefully in her home on the morning of August 27th, surrounded by her family.

Margaret impressed us all with her independence and self-reliance, qualities instilled in her during her adventurous childhood with her brother Dick on the Flambeau River. She was a woman of many enthusiasms; a painter, cook and lover of music; from Mahalia Jackson to Giuseppe Verdi. Throughout her life, she explored other cultures and drew in new people, always curious and generous of spirit. Margaret’s intellectual curiosity led her to well considered opinions on all manner of things and she enjoyed a lively debate right up to the end.

