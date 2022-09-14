Margaret Schneider, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, family matriarch and friend to many, died peacefully in her home on the morning of August 27th, surrounded by her family.
Margaret impressed us all with her independence and self-reliance, qualities instilled in her during her adventurous childhood with her brother Dick on the Flambeau River. She was a woman of many enthusiasms; a painter, cook and lover of music; from Mahalia Jackson to Giuseppe Verdi. Throughout her life, she explored other cultures and drew in new people, always curious and generous of spirit. Margaret’s intellectual curiosity led her to well considered opinions on all manner of things and she enjoyed a lively debate right up to the end.
Born July 14, 1932, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Ned and Dorothy Fleming, Margaret was reared in Marshfield, Wisconsin and went on to the University of Wisconsin, Madison where she met Lieutenant Manlio Parroni. They married in 1955 and together had three daughters, Elena, Juliana and Maria. In 1982, she married Armond Schneider and was a loving participant in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her three daughters, sons-in-law Michael and Olivier, grandchildren Frank (Jourdan), Nora, Massimo and Sofia, her brother Richard and his four daughters, her brother-in-law Albert Parroni and two nephews. She is also survived by Armond’s family who remained a significant part of her life up until her death.
In accordance with her wishes, no formal funeral will be held. Donations in Margaret’s name can be made to the Stone Lake Area Historical Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.