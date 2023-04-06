Margaret Severson
Margaret Adeline Severson, age 103, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Margaret was born July 9, 1919 to Edward and Agnes (Sveum) Olson in the town of Northfield, Jackson County, Wisconsin. She was baptized confirmed and married by the Rev. E.B. Christopherson, pastor of the South Beef River Church in rural Osseo. She attended country schools and Osseo Grade school before attending and graduating from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo in 1937. After graduation, she attended the School of Cosmetic Art in Eau Claire, WI. She worked briefly in shops in Eau Claire and Independence. She also worked for a time at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire and in various homes.
On September 20, 1941 she was united in marriage to Ernest Severson of Strum. Together they farmed in the town of Unity for over 40 years. In 1982 they purchased a home in Strum where they enjoyed their retirement. Together they loved traveling, snowmobiling and camping. In 1991 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Following Ernest’s death in 1992, Margaret remained in their home until moving to an apartment in 2004. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. In her early years she was very active in all the women’s organizations of the church.
She loved to do hand work, including embroidery, crocheting, knitting and hardanger. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, as well as tracing her genealogy. Margaret was grateful for a loving family and her many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her brother, Willis (Marelene) Olson; sister Ardella (Filmore) Skoug; her niece, Sherri Skoug Solinsky; her in-laws, Ed and Julie (Call) Severson; brothers-in-law, Bernard Severson, and Arthur (Lillian) Severson; sisters-in-law, Josie (Paul) Schultz and Keziah (Emil) Severson.
She is survived by several nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly.
Funeral services for Margaret will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. Burial will follow at the West Beef River cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum or Eau Claire Promedica Hospice.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.
