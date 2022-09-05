Dear friends and relatives, I was born to Eternal Life on September 1, 2022. An only child, I was the daughter of Mabel Myers and William Sheehan and am survived by cousins and friends. I was born in Racine, Wisconsin October 2, 1928. I moved to Eau Claire with my parents in 1930 and was educated in the Eau Claire public schools. I attended Eau Claire Teachers College (the forerunner of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) and graduated from Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa. Between 1950 and 1959, I worked in Rochester, Minnesota, Santa Rosa, California, and Eau Claire. Then I attended the Harvard-Radcliffe Program in Business Administration, receiving a certificate in business administration in 1960. I moved to Milwaukee and was employed as a security analyst by Newton & Company, later Heritage Investment Advisors, which was acquired by the M&I Bank in 1986. I was a Chartered Financial Analyst and an active member and past president of Zonta Club of Milwaukee. I represented Zonta as a member of the Liaison Committee of Volunteer Services for the Visually Handicapped for several years. A member of Old St. Mary Church for more than 20 years, I was an active member of their St. Ann’s Society. After retiring in 1985, I enjoyed volunteering with a number of organizations at various times: Interchange Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Pabst Theater, and Literacy Center of Wisconsin. I also enjoyed a good deal of time traveling in the United States, Costa Rica, Canada, and Europe. I moved to the Milwaukee Catholic Home in 2008. I would like to thank the staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, as well as Lucy and her team of caregivers. A memorial service will be held at the Milwaukee Catholic Home St. Anne Chapel located at 2462 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 AM. A committal service will begin at 12:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Somers, WI which is located at 1210 53rd Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144. In lieu of flowers, I would appreciate memorials to the Margaret E. Sheehan Memorial Trust, c/o The Greater Milwaukee Foundation, 101 W. Pleasant St., Suite 210, Milwaukee, WI 53212.