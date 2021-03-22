Margaret E. Wampole, 93, of Fairchild, passed away Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at Rolling Meadows of Strum.
Margaret Elaine Wampole, daughter of Edward and Barbara (McGaver) Zimmerman was born in Fairchild on July 19, 1927, and it was here that she was raised with her 7 siblings. Margaret spent most of her life in Fairchild, she was a life long member of St. John’s Catholic Church and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1945.
Margaret was united in marriage to Adelbert “Delbert” Wampole on August 10, 1946, and together they were blessed with 13 children. In addition to raising her family, Margaret was also employed as a cook and nurse’s aide in Fairchild at the Sunset Nursing Home, Thode’s Nursing Home and the Fairchild Nursing Home.
Margaret’s love for her family and for her Lord and Savior was the center of her life. She provided for her family through her abundant gardens, canning, cooking and loved baking. While relaxing you could often find her crocheting, knitting or sewing for one of her family members. She was an active member of her church and served on St. John’s Altar Society.
Margaret will be dearly missed by her daughter, Joyce Wampole of Fairchild; 8 sons, Kenneth, Keith (Amy), Charles (Melody), James (Donna), Richard (Lisa) all of Fairchild, John (Joan) of Osseo, Jeffrey (Joyce) of Hatfield, Clifford (Tammy) of Eau Claire; 28 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren; sister Beatrice Zimmerman (Rikki) of Milwaukee; brother Lawrence Zimmerman of South Milwaukee; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Zimmerman of Janesville and Verna Zimmerman of Neillsville; several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. Edward and Barbara; husband Delbert in 1995; children, Joan, Dorothy and Joseph “Sy” Wampole, Catherin McDonald; grandson, Ricky Wampole; great granddaughter Monica McDonald; and siblings, Bernard, Allen ”Tom”, John, Robert, and Leonard Zimmerman.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fairchild, where a funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Daniel Thelen officiating. Burial will be in St John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairchild. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
