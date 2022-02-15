Margery Ann (Swan) Haas, 85, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Dove Healthcare — West, in Eau Claire. Margery was born on November 21, 1936 to William A and Vivian M Swan. Margery graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1955. She married Ronald Lee Haas on August 2, 1957. Survivors include son Mark (Jennifer) Haas, daughter Rhonda Ziegler. Dale Carpenter, Rick (Joyce) Swan, Jim ( Patti Cornellier) Swan.
The Lord has blessed Margery with five grandchildren, Rachael (AJ) LeCour, Michael Haas, JJ (Becki) Ziegler, Justin (Karen) Ziegler, Christopher (Stephanie) Ziegler along with fifteen great grandchildren. Jay and Audrey LeCour, Kiana, Carter, Carson, Kalia, Judah, Kelly, Grace, Benjamin, Tyler, Abby, Ezekiel, Zoey and Jaxon Ziegler. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Virginia Carpenter.
She thoroughly enjoyed her flowers, word searches and her favorite TV programs.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will take place on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as well as Friday, February 18, 2022 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private family interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. A luncheon will take place on Friday following the service at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.