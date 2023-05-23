Margo Goss pic cropped.jpg

Margo Dawn Goss passed away on Wednesday May 17th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her family at her side.

Margo was born on April 16th, 1961, in Eau Claire to Henry and Margaret Goss. She graduated from St. Bede in Eau Claire.

