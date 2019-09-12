Marguerite Olga Caroline (Ludeman) Kleba, age 93, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9 at her home. Marguerite was born in 1925 in Neenah, Wis. to Francis and Emma (Langner) Ludeman. She grew up and went to school in South Alma. She married Earl Kleba on July 23, 1946 at Grace Lutheran Church in Alma Center, Wis.
Marguerite and Earl farmed together for many years. After they sold the farm, Marguerite became the church secretary at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hixton. She worked there for 13 years. She also worked as a driver for the elderly taking them to appointments. Marguerite enjoyed accompanying her husband Earl on hunting trips, gardening, canning, and spending time with family. She was a very dedicated member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and helped with quilting and sewing.
Marguerite is survived by her sons, Chuck (Darlene) Kleba and Gordon (Laraine) Kleba; grandchildren, Kerri (Kevin) Bauer, Khris (Liz) Kleba, Dr. Betsy Kleba (Steve Fuhrman) and Mandy (Dr. Rudy) Buiser; and great-grandchildren, Caeden and Nevaeh Bauer, Jack and Sammi Kleba and Avner and Asher Fuhrman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Kleba; and brothers, Harold and Herbert Ludeman.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 100 S State Street, Hixton, Wis. at 11 a.m with Vicar David Behling officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Trinity Rest Cemetery.
Please make memorials out to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hixton, Wis.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.