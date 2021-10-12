Margy Ann Forster, 89, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Margy was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 30, 1932 to Odin and Margret (Schulner) Hestekin. She worked at Bunny Bread, Huebsch Laundry, Holiday Inn, The Dairy Bar, Kreskies, A & P, and Eau Claire Filter. She was a member of two card clubs, and a member of The Moose Lodge in Eau Claire. Margy married the love of her life, Elwayne W. Forster on October 25, 1952 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She enjoyed spending her time; gardening, canning, cooking, “casinoing”, playing cards, bingo, traveling, and fishing, but what she loved most was spending her time with family and with her friends.
Margy is survived by: her husband, Elwayne, children; Connie Zasada, and Ricky (Maureen) Forster, and Mike Forster, grandchildren; Julie, Harold (Jesse) Lowe, Loyd, Rebecca, and Mollie, great-grandchildren; Johnny, Nevada, Marco, King, Hazel, Michael, Morgan, Kaden, and Michaela, great-great grandchildren; Layla, Benney, and Grayson, sister-in-law; Janette Forster, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Odin and Margret, brothers and sisters; Betty (James) Simonson, Bill (Betty) Hestekin, Ronald (Jane) Hestekin, Betty (Bill) Dietrich, and Roger Forster, two infant brothers, grandson, Grayson, mother and fathers-in-law; Nellie (Ernie) Forster, and Erve Heneman, son-in-law, John G. Zasada, sister-in-law, Janice Hestekin, and two nephews; Bruce Simonson, and Chuck Hestekin.
A memorial service for Margy will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 814 First Street, Eau Claire with Reverend Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Margy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margy Forster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.