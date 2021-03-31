Maria L. Whitman, age 68 of Fall Creek passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Maria was born in Toledo Ohio on August 4, 1952 to beloved mom and dad Lewis and Mary Ann Whitman. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. Maria loved her family and enjoyed cooking, oil painting, dolls, shopping, animals and playing the piano. Maria called a spade a spade and a shovel a shovel. She was a hard worker and known as the “Warden of Hillcrest Estates” and the “Ultimate Boss Lady” with a huge heart. She helped many people over the years. Maria made sure her family was never in need. She was always a giver.
She is survived by her significant other Rick Herrick; son Prenice Whitman (significant other Corinne); daughters: Mary Ann (Jack) Semingson, Rianna Evans and Levi, Nina Eisold (significant other Dewey) and Angel Eisold; grandchildren: Bria, Amelia, Mariah, Monique, Endrique, Ashton, Ally, Devin, Sabastion and Venicio; great-grandchildren: Jaceon, Jacobi and Terrell Jr.; sisters: Marianna (Michael) Glinka, Merrie Belle Powell, and Carmelina (Robert) Larke; and brothers: William Alvon (Sharyn) and Lewis Vincent (Mary) Whitman MD. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. Entombment will be at the Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Live streaming can be seen on the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.