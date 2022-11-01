Marian “Jeanie” Jean Anderson, 83, of rural Chippewa Falls, town of Seymour, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Marian was born on August 28, 1939, in Eau Claire, to Clarence and Bernice (Meyer) Kranig. She graduated with the Class of 1957 from McDonell High School.
Marian married Richard M. Anderson on April 30, 1960, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. They lived in the Twin Cities until buying her parents’ dairy farm in 1966. She worked with Dick and the boys in the barn.
From 1979 – 1989 she was treasurer for the town of Seymour. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire until retiring in 2009.
She enjoyed making patchwork quilts, gardening, traveling, and going to the lake.
Marian was active at St. Bridget’s where she taught CCD, was on the parish council, President of the Altar Society, served as a sacristan and kept the cemetery records.
Marian is survived by five sons, Dean (Kris), Greg (Chris) and Tim (Lisa) all of Chippewa Falls, Scott (Jennifer) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Steve (Michelle) of Swansboro, NC; one brother, Roger Kranig; four sisters, Judy Provos, Carolyn Kinderman, Sue Sherman, and Kathy Koziol; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one step great grandson.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on October 10, 2022; her parents; one sister, Marlene Provos; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 7 at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour with burial in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7 at the church.
The family would like to thank her sister, Sue, for all of her love and care in her final weeks.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.