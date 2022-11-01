Marian “Jeanie” Jean Anderson, 83, of rural Chippewa Falls, town of Seymour, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Marian was born on August 28, 1939, in Eau Claire, to Clarence and Bernice (Meyer) Kranig. She graduated with the Class of 1957 from McDonell High School.

