Marian (Mattie) Louise Mathews Hersrud passed away on September 20. She was born September 4, 1922 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Louise and Rolland Mathews. She spent her early years in Marshall, Minn. until her father’s death when she was four years old. She and her mother moved to Minneapolis where Mattie attended public schools, graduating from Washburn High School in 1940. Mattie spent two years at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where she met Morris Hersrud. They married in Santa Ana, California on October 16, 1943 and she followed Morry through his flight training in California, Texas and Florida. After his deployment during WWII she returned to Minneapolis and completed her bachelor’s degree at the U of M, graduating in 1944.
Mattie and Morry moved to Lemmon, S.D. after his return and raised four children. Mattie was a consummate volunteer during her 30 years in Lemmon, an avid promoter of theater, arts and education and served as state Jaycettes president as well as state president of PEO. She served on the South Dakota state Board of Regents of Higher Education and worked diligently to support the development of a four-year medical school. It was a great joy when her granddaughter Samantha graduated from USD Medical School. Mattie and Morry moved to Sturgis, S.D. in 1976 to begin another family business and during that time began wintering in Naples, Fla. — ultimately living there full time. Following Morry’s death, Mattie moved to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Bridge was a passion of Mattie’s her entire adult life and she was a regular in several Eau Claire groups. She was a lifelong reader and writer and began writing novels in her 80s, completing four over the next 10 years. Mattie loved music, played piano and traveled throughout the U.S. and the world. Up to the last day, when asked how she was doing, she responded with “never better.” Mattie was a lifelong Republican, a delegate to the 1968 convention and was asked to run for Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota. After meeting Barack Obama at a book signing and reading his book, Mattie became a Democrat until her death, much to the chagrin of her husband.
Mattie leaves four children, David Hersrud (Kathleen) of Sturgis, S.D., Maggie McLaughlin of Athens, Ga., Marnie Hersrud (Howie Nelsen) of Eau Claire and Betsy Luptak (Arnie) of Overland Park, Kan. She had eight grandchildren, Carey, Samantha (Dave), Cara (Leif), Meghan (Vincent), Rachel (Jake), Kelsey (Chris), Erica (Jake) and Jenny (Brian); 10 great-grandchildren; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty and husband Morry.
Mattie’s zest for life, love of language, political activism and spiritual searching were an inspiration to family and friends alike. We wish her well on her next journey!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the P.E.O. Education Fund, https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf; JONAH of the Chippewa Valley, http://jonahjustice.org/donate/; and the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills, http://www.cmfbh.org/support.html.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire with The Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Memorial visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire and at the church on Friday, September 27 from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
