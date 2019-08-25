Marian M. (Henke) Pabich, 81, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born January 29, 1938 in Thorp, WI to Emil and Anna (Baldeschwiler) Henke. She married Jerome Pabich on July 13, 1957 in Thorp. Marian and Jerry were married for 53 years and raised 7 children.
In her early years, she grew up in Thorp, WI and worked for Thorp Finance and later years worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper of Pabich Homes, Inc.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge 1408 where she and Jerry enjoyed dancing and spending time among the company of many close friends. Through the years, Marian enjoyed singing in the church choir and also at Oakwood Villa. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital, school kitchen and many children’s athletic and music events. Marian always gave of her time, cared for and loved so many while passing on her compassion for others. She loved to watch the Badgers, Brewers and Packers as well as playing cards with her friends and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her seven children, Tim (Denise), Diane (Gerry) Nayes, Bill (Vicki), Nancy, Carol (Greg) Werchowski (Brookfield), Al (Jody), and Tom (Melissa) Verona; thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Rose, Dorothy Wozniak, Sister Dolores Henke, OSM and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Lawrence Henke, her twin sister Marie Henke, Eileen Graham, Sister Alice Henke, OSM, and granddaughter Kasey Pabich.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Cancer Center doctors and nurses along with the Home Health and Hospice staff for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Community Table or Mayo Home Health and Hospice Care.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Private family committal service will take place at a later date.
