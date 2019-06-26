Marian Shipman

Marian L. Shipman, age 84, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born October 1, 1936 in Bloomer to Marten and Laura (Heiss) Erickson. She married Clyde Shipman on September 22, 1956. Marian had a very busy life raising six sons, working on the farm and taking care of Clyde. That would be a full time job for most people, but Marian also worked at several jobs which included being a private secretary and stenographer for Armour and Co. She volunteered for many community projects and was also an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Bloomer Order of the Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Clyde; sons: Jeffrey (Sharon), of Bellevue, NE, Thomas (Mona) of Eagan, MN, Scott (Marita) of Chugiak, AK, Bryce (Robin) of Grand Island, NY, Michael (JoAnn) of Bloomer, John (Nena) of Alpina, MI; 19 grandchildren: Andy, Matt, Sarah, Josh, Laura, Alycia, Amanda, Audrey, Jake, Emily, Josh, Julia, Daniel, Ashley, Zack, Nathanial, Dillion, Mark, Jamie; 14 great-grandchildren: Mallory, Savanah, Maren, Sam, Jack, Teddy, Gaven, Logan, Zoe, Alexandria, Nolan, Mica, Sophia Sue, Jason; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Laura and Marten; brothers: Elmer and Leroy Erickson; sister: Margaret Doyle.
Services we be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2nd at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Private interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.