MARIAN A. WAGENER, age 99, of Oregon, WI, formerly of Thorp, WI, peacefully passed away at Sienna Meadows Memory Care Living in Oregon on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery with several of Marian’s many grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the church, on Wednesday, from 9am until time of service, with the rosary recited at 9:45am.
Marian Ann Baldeschwiler was born on November 21 1921, in Stanley, WI, the daughter of Frederick and Maime (Kugel) Baldeschwiler. She was raised in the Jim Falls, WI area, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1939. Marian was united in marriage to John P. Wagener on April 11, 1942 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Jim Falls. When John returned from World War ll they moved to Milwaukee and worked for a few years, before buying a farm in the Town of Reseburg, rural Thorp, in 1954. They farmed until retiring in 1988, at which time they moved to the City of Thorp. After her husband’s death in 1996, Marian continued living in Thorp until moving to the Madison, WI area to be closer to her family. In 2013 she moved to Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, WI and then to Sienna Meadows Memory Care in 2017, where she was passionately known as, “Mama Wags”. She resided there until her death.
She had many interests and loved to hear about your interests. She especially enjoyed fishing, working the farm, gardening, cooking and baking. Marian had a unique sense of humor sprinkled with a bit of “dickens”, a strong work ethic, and a deep devotion to her faith. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Marian was a member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, in Thorp, and its Parish Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by 3 sons: Jack (Sandy) Wagener, Bill (Joan) Wagener, and Fred (Mary) Wagener; 6 daughters: Patti (Ron) Larson, Jeanie Quelle (Phil Paul), Suzie (Richard) Murphy, Kathy (Duane) Woods, Geri (Tom) Murphy, and Kris (Dave) Kalschuer; 24 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John P. Wagener, and one brother, George Baldeschwiler.
Tremendous gratitude and thanks is extended for the love and care that the staff at Sienna Meadows Memory Care, Sienna Meadows Assisted Living, and Agrace Hospice provided for Mama Wags.
In lieu of flowers, Marian’s family requests that memorials be designated in Marian’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Due to the pandemic, for those unable to attend the service in person, Marian’s funeral mass will be live-streamed on Youtube, (Search under pastorowenthorp or see Marian’s obituary page at www.cuddiefh.com" target="_blank">www.cuddiefh.com for a link to live-streaming).
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.