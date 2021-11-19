Marian Walsdorf, 80, of Stanley, passed away November 16 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI.
Marian was born in Stanley on April 5, 1941, the daughter of Anthony and Julia (Telisak) Voytovich. She grew up in the Huron/Stanley area, attended the local area schools and St. John’s Orthodox Church.
She received a bachelor’s degree in the field of Nutrition at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1963. She later completed post graduate training at the University of Minnesota. She worked as a clinical dietitian at Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley and finished her career at Northern Wisconsin Center in Chippewa Falls, retiring in 1999 after 32 years.
On February 8th, 1964, she was united in marriage to John Walsdorf at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley. The family established a lifelong residence in Stanley, along with a winter residence in Port Charlotte, Florida since 1999.
Marian was a member of the American and Wisconsin Dietetic Association, the Hospital Food Service Administrative Society, Holy Family Catholic Church, VMC Auxillary, Stanley Area Historical Society, Stanley-Boyd Alumni Association, and the local chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her children, Diane (Seth) Montgomery of Woodbury Minnesota, and Jill (Chris) Jarvis of Naples Florida. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, McKayla, and Samantha, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Anthony and Julia, her sister Anna Tyznik, brothers Nicholas, David, Anthony, and Samuel.
Visitation will be held 4:00-7:30 pm Monday, November 22 at the Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, with a service officiated by Father Steven Voytovich starting at 7:00. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 23 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed to the Stanley Area Historical Society or to a charity of choice.
