Marianne Loraine Selz joined God’s Heavenly Kingdom on September 19, 2021 while at Dove Healthcare in Osseo. She was 84.
Marianne was born on June 5, 1937 to Clarence and Frances (Pieczynski) Kizewski of Wisconsin Rapids. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and shortly thereafter married the love of her life, John Selz, on February 2, 1957. They adopted and raised three children, Pamela, Michael, and Sue Ellen. Marianne and John lived out their lives working on the Selz Family farm in the Humbird/Fairchild area.
Marianne gave selflessly to her community throughout her life through the Jackson County Extension Homemakers and her local 4-H. Most significantly, Marianne was a proud member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Fairview where she served in many capacities including Alter Society, Church Council, mass lector, choir member, and CCD teacher. Just prior to her passing, Marianne donated funds to build an elevator in the church enabling parishioners with physical challenges to worship.
Marianne will be remembered for her humble persona, kindness toward others, loving patience and surprising wit. She has left an indelible footprint on the hearts and minds of those who knew her.
Marianne was preceded in death by her husband John Selz and brothers Leonard and Bernard Kizewski. She is survived by her children Pamela (Scott) Selz-Pralle, Micheal Selz, Sue Strauss and three adoring grandchildren Ryan (Brooke) Pralle, Jessica (David) Trimner-Pralle, and Nicole Pralle. She is also survived by brothers Clarence Kizewski Jr. and Jerry (Sharon) Kizewski.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church- Fairview, rural Fairchild, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Fairview. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.