Marie C. Blegen, age 90, passed away Dec. 27, 2019 at her home in Emerald Ridge Assisted Living, Neenah, WI.
Marie was born in Ellsworth, WI on April 23, 1929 to Richard and Alma Huber. She grew up in Ellsworth and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1946. Following high school, she worked for the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. During her employment, she met her future husband, Allan, a lineman for the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company. Allan and Marie fell in love quickly, eloped, and married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, on June 1, 1949. They were married 60 years until Allan’s death in 2009.
Marie was a homemaker raising their five children. Their frequent moves to different cities (due to Allan’s promotions) kept her busy helping the family make smooth transitions. When the children were older, Marie worked at the former Prange-Way in Green Bay for several years.
Marie is survived by four children: Mary (Scott) Borree of Kaukauna, Douglas (Caryn) Blegen of Whitefish Bay, Crystal (Kent) Johnson of Gainesville GA, and Jon (Debra) Blegen of Schofield. Also, a brother, Eldon Huber, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren in addition to another expected in February, and two great, great grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Blegen (2009), a daughter, Alana (Blegen) Giammarino (1986), her parents, two brothers Roscoe Huber and Irwin Huber, and a sister Beth Huber.
A graveside memorial service is planned for family members at the Bayside Cemetery in Sturgeon Bay, WI.