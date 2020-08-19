Marie B. Kelley, age 89, of Altoona passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Marie was born on May 17, 1931 to the late John H. and Julia (Bruha) Derks in Boyd, Wisconsin. She grew up in Boyd attending both East Riverside School and St. Joseph School. Marie then went to Chippewa Valley Technical College Beauty School to become a hairdresser. In 1952, Marie was united in marriage to Paul Meyer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boyd. Paul passed away on March 18, 1972.
For several years, she owned and operated Hollywood Beauty Salon before working with Grace Edgewood Assisted Living for 35 years as a hairdresser. In 1984, Marie married Gordon R. Kelley at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Marie was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church singing in the church choir and the Altoona Lions. Marie enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and caring for the elderly.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughters, Diane Meyer and Donna Meyer both of Altoona; grandchildren, Paul (Gina) Sessions and Angela (Tim) Dutter; great grandchildren, Kristin, Jenna and Luke Sessions, Dylan Latterell; stepchildren, Pat (Ruthanne) Kelley, Peggy (Tom) Thompson, Kathleen Kelley, Mike Kelley and Bridget Kelley; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sisters, Julie Ciolkosz, Barb (Paul) Slowiak and Betty (Don) Slowiak; many other family members and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire with the Father James Kurzynski officiating. There is not a visitation at church; doors will open 20 minutes prior to Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family. Visitation and Mass will be held in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to Marie’s favorite charities.
To send your condolence to the family and to know our guidelines for attending the visitation, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. Guidelines for attending Mass at St. Olaf can be found at http://saintolafparish.org/.