Marie Annette Rindal, age 94 of Osseo passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire surrounded by her family. Marie was born August 11, 1927 on the family farm in the Town of Wheaton (Chippewa Falls), Wisconsin to Mary (LeDuc) and John Lynn.
Marie married Fred Rindal December 21, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Marie helped on the farm and raised six children with no running water. Family was very important to Marie and she always showed her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and all her family. Although she worked hard, she enjoyed reading, playing cards and bowling. She was employed as a law office assistant doing taxes for many years.
Marie is survived by her children, Sandra (Donald) Edison, Susan Rindal, Jerrol (Connie) Rindal, Kathleen (Gary) Knuth, Steven (Donna) Rindal and Karen (Randy) Haas, thirteen grandchildren, Patrick, Colleen, Carrie, Megan, Peter, Karl, Aaron, Kevin, Lori, Ashley, Ryan, Wyatt and Maisy, sixteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. She is also survived by her sister Jeanne Aslin, many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers Bernard and David.
The family would like to thank the special home visiting nurse Koreen Schultz, also the River Pines Nursing Home staff and especially Mayo Clinic Comfort Care staff who gave much comfort in her last days.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 109 Elm Street, Strum, WI with Rev. Valerian Ahles officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Strum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hauge Library in Osseo or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum in memory of Marie. For those that are unable to attend in person, you may view the funeral service via live stream at Immanuel-Strum.com.
