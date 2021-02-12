Marie Vornholt, age 61, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, February 5th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Marie was born May 20th, 1959 to Fred and Marian Vornholt of Neillsville, WI. She was the only girl of the four siblings. Marie grew up in Neillsville and enjoyed spending time at her grandparents’ farm. She had always been a beautiful singer and mastered many instruments. Marie attended UW Eau Claire and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She continued her career to be a director of nursing at many skilled nursing facilities and was a well-respected nurse that cared a lot about every one of her patients.
Marie met the love of her life James in Eau Claire 21 years ago and they were never separated from that day forth. She was very proud of her daughter, Marisa, and they had a very close relationship.
Anyone that knew Marie, knew her love for animals, especially her horses. She spent many years riding and caring for her horses. Marie was a charter member of the Town of Union park commission and took on the responsibility of tending to the trails to make sure they were accessible to the community and all horse lovers. Along with her love for animals, she loved gardening, and spent most summers tending to her vegetables. Camping at Elk Point Resort, enjoying the lake, having large fires, and being outdoors were also some of her favorite things, but most importantly her family and friends meant the world to her. Marie was a loving and caring mother, wife, and caregiver that will be greatly missed.
Marie is preceded in death by her father Fred.
She is survived by her husband James Dewitz; daughter Marisa Stanley; stepson Travis Dewitz; mother Marian Vornholt; and brothers: Mark (Karen) Vornholt, John (Sue) Vornholt, and Paul Vornholt.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Altoona is assisting the family at this time and online condolences can be made at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/