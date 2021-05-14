Marie R. Zwiefelhofer, 88, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her residence under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Marie was born January 26, 1933 in the town of Tilden, the daughter of Edward “Thomas” and Rose (Bleskachek) Loew. She attended St. Peter’s Grade School in Tilden and graduated from McDonell High School in 1951.
On July 16, 1952, Marie married Donald P. Zwiefelhofer at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
After graduating from McDonell High School, she was employed at Mason Shoe for a few years. She also worked with her husband in their upholstery business. Marie volunteered for many years at the St. Joseph’s Hospital gift shop and at St. Charles parish office.
Marie enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and spending time fishing with Don. She also enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her children: Tim (Nolie) Zwiefelhofer of Leander, TX, Sally (Steve) Hofkes of Chippewa Falls, Pauline (Steve) Danielson of Maplewood, MN and Kelvin (Tina) Zwiefelhofer of Kentfield, California; seven grandchildren, Roberto Saldana, Matthew Hofkes, Sarah (Jim) Aerts, Rebecca Hofkes, Clara Danielson, Nia and Lilly Zwiefelhofer; one great grandson, Sebastian Aerts. She is also survived by siblings: Donna Mae Halama and Jacob (Diane) Loew; and sister-in-law, Agnes Zwiefelhofer.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Ed and Rose Loew; parents-in-law: Ida and Eugene Stoffel and Donald’s father, Bernard Zwiefelhofer; and brothers-in-law, Bud Zwiefelhofer and Edward Halama.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, May 20 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Thursday, May 20 at St. Charles Church.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to Prevea Cancer Center, Chippewa Manor and Heartland Hospice.
Cards may be sent or dropped off at Horan Funeral Home, 420 Bay St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 and will be forwarded on to the family.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com