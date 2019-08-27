Marilyn Anderson

Marilyn A. Anderson
Hudson, WI.
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, we lost our mother to heart disease at the age of 90. Marilyn was born to Fred and Olga Bergren in Fargo, North Dakota, on April 21, 1929. Marilyn met Leo Anderson, who quickly became the enduring love of her life. They were married in Fargo, North Dakota, on October 8, 1949 and soon after moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where they were proud and happy residents of Eau Claire until Leo’s passing. While there the two enjoyed golf and dance club. Marilyn enjoyed working at Younkers, meeting new friends and catching up with old friends as well. Following Leo’s death Marilyn moved to Hudson Wisconsin to be closer to her family. Being around her family was what brought the most joy to her life.
She will be missed by her three children and their families, Son, Tom (Sarah), his three children Daniel (Andrea) their two children, Charlotte and Claire, and daughters Kathrine (Riley Kreisbach) and Johanna. Daughter Mary Jo Yarbrough (Johnny) their children Jeni, Maddie and Grace and Daughter, Jana Tollefson. Many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. As well as her best buddy Maggie her cat.
She was preceded in death by, her beloved husband Leo, parents Olga and Fred Bergren, sisters and husbands, Maxine and Oscar Holsen, Shirley and John Holsen and Yvonne and Orv Overboe and son in law Spencer Tollefson.
A special thank you to Dr. Karen Moeller, Hudson Hospital as well as the nursing staff, Comforts of Home staff as well as Lake View Hospice and staff. A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling where she will join her husband Leo.