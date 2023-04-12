On Feb. 23, 2023, Marilyn Bernice Wittig Boley, 90, passed away at Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Lyman and Bernice Wittig. She met her husband to be James T. Boley (deceased) at St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire, Wis. They wed on April 11, 1953, in Altoona, Wis.
Marilyn worked for National Presto Industries in Eau Claire, and ALCO in Roswell, N.M., before moving to Alaska and working for Arctic Adjusters in 1985.
She was a devoted member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Eagle River, AK. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Marie Garcia (Donald); son, John Boley (Johanna); daughter, Jean Bieganski (David); son, Patrick Boley (Brenda); daughter, Julia Grady (Randy); daughter, Jacqueline Sundstrom (Chris); daughter, Elizabeth Apodaca; brother, Thomas Wittig (Carol); sister, Cathy Wittig; brother-in-law, Michael Boley (Carol); nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A service was held on March 3, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Eagle River, Alaska. Officiated by Father Arthur Roraff. Pallbearers: John Boley, Patrick Boley, David Bieganski, Randy Grady, Chris Sundstrom and Austin Hariri. She is to be laid to rest at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Knights of Columbus Council #9830.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Boley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.