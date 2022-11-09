Marilyn Elizabeth (Zielie) Books, 86 passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on January 22, 1936 to Alexzander “Bub” and Vera (Thomas) Zielie in Eau Claire (Shawtown), WI. She attended Notre Dame Catholic School in Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in Eau Claire, WI.

In Marilyn’s earlier years she was an usher at the State Theater in Eau Claire and was a cashier at UWEC Blue Gold Room. Marilyn married Ervin Books on May 19, 1956 at Christ Church Cathedral and were blessed with four children. After raising four children, Marilyn went to work as a Physical Therapy Aide at Luther Hospital for sixteen years until retiring. Marilyn and Ervin were married for 49 years until Ervin’s passing in 2005.

