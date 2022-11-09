Marilyn Elizabeth (Zielie) Books, 86 passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on January 22, 1936 to Alexzander “Bub” and Vera (Thomas) Zielie in Eau Claire (Shawtown), WI. She attended Notre Dame Catholic School in Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in Eau Claire, WI.
In Marilyn’s earlier years she was an usher at the State Theater in Eau Claire and was a cashier at UWEC Blue Gold Room. Marilyn married Ervin Books on May 19, 1956 at Christ Church Cathedral and were blessed with four children. After raising four children, Marilyn went to work as a Physical Therapy Aide at Luther Hospital for sixteen years until retiring. Marilyn and Ervin were married for 49 years until Ervin’s passing in 2005.
Marilyn spent many years watching and supporting her husband’s softball career. She enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time in Chetek camping and attending ski shows, gardening, tending to her yard, finding treasures at garage sales, Friday fish fries, decorating for the holidays and casino trips with her best friend Linda.
Marilyn had a special connection with each and every grandchild and great-grandchild. Marilyn’s caring and generous heart will live inside us all forever.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Randy (LuAnn) Books and Kathy (Dennis) Dallman, Daughter-in-law, Laurie Books, Son-in-law, Pat Leland, 14 grandchildren: Joe (Desi), Amanda (Mike), Courtney (Jeff), Melissa, Sacia (Ryan), Mallory (Josh), Shannon, Breanne (Randy), Alex (Anne), Kristi (Logan), Kassie (Mike), Rachel (Cody), Justin (Kalyn) and Brandon; 19 great-grandchildren and a very dear friend Linda.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin “Tex” Books, Parents, Alex and Vera Zielie, brother, Butch Zielie, son, Mike Books, daughter, Mary Kay Leland, infant granddaughters, Kayla Books, Kristina Books and Raina Leland and her dog, Bradley.
Thank you to Heartland Hospice for providing loving care and support during Marilyn’s final days.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St. #1/2, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Deacon Kenneth Van Es will be officiating. Interment to take place immediately following the service at Rest Haven Cemetery, 5750 Old Town Hall Rd., Town of Washington, WI 54701. Immediately following the Interment there will be a Luncheon at the church.