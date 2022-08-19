Marilyn Jo Egan, 86, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully August 11 after having battled through several different medical illnesses since the end of 2019 at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, WI under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Marilyn was born in Charles City, Iowa, and raised by her father Melchior (Co-owner of Peerless Dairy along with his Brother Vic) and Her Mother Florence Brunner. Marilyn had a brother James Brunner with Wife Jean and daughter Lori of Mesa, AZ.
Marilyn graduated from Boone High School, with the only further continuing education being classes in typing and shorthand. Marilyn then began employment at LaSalle Bank in Chicago, where she met her future husband, James Egan. Once they married, they then adopted their children Michael and Katherine while living in Syracuse, NY. They moved the family to Eau Claire, WI to be near both of their families. James working as an Economics professor at the University of Eau Claire and Marilyn as a clerk/typist at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Marilyn loved her children and all her many friends, her church, getting together with both friends, family and neighbors to entertain and did a beautiful job whenever she hosted a brunch or hosting any type of event. She also enjoyed sports and had a passion for the Minnesota Vikings being from Iowa and was very involved with the Eau Claire Blugold Basketball team.
Marilyn is survived by his wife Jeannie and Daughter, Lori, son Michael and daughter Katherine.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her Father Melchior, Mother Florence and Brother James.
A Memorial Mass for Marilyn and her husband James (who passed away days prior) will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 noon, at the Newman Catholic Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Immediately following the service, inurnment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. A visitation will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Please use the Hibbard Parking Lot on the corner of Garfield Ave. and State St. for the funeral.