Marilyn Jo Egan, 86, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully August 11 after having battled through several different medical illnesses since the end of 2019 at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, WI under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Marilyn was born in Charles City, Iowa, and raised by her father Melchior (Co-owner of Peerless Dairy along with his Brother Vic) and Her Mother Florence Brunner. Marilyn had a brother James Brunner with Wife Jean and daughter Lori of Mesa, AZ.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Egan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you