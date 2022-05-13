Marilyn Fay (Luer) Heleniak, age 90, passed peacefully at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, WI, with her nephew, Mark, at her side.
Marilyn was born March 7, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI, to Kenneth and Alta Luer. She grew up in Eau Claire and was a graduate from Memorial High School. She was employed by Wisconsin Bell and later AT&T as the supervisor over telephone operators. It was there that she met her husband, Richard “Dick” Roman Heleniak, fell in love and married on October 30, 1954.
Marilyn and Dick retired to Eagle River, WI, where they were active members of the WI Telephone Company Pioneers. They were founding members of the Muskellunge Lake Association and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where they spent their retirement years together.
Marilyn was a fabulous cook and loved entertaining and hosting for family and friends with delicious meals and desserts. Her other hobbies included hunting for mushrooms and wild berries, making maple syrup and volunteering wherever help was needed. Together, Marilyn and Dick’s love for wildlife brought in many woodland friends; this includes, but is not limited to, a family of ducks she named 6-Pack, Rachael the raccoon, lots of deer, squirrels that she fed shelled peanuts to right out of her hand, and many dogs and cats. She was also an avid Packer Backer! She enjoyed being with family, friends and loved visits from the nieces and nephews and their families. She always had special times planned for her younger visitors and she showed us all how to love, respect, and truly enjoy nature to the fullest.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanette “Jeannie” Geurts (Luer); brother, Terry Luer; nephews, Ken (Jennifer) Luer, Bill Luer, Mark (Deb) Fouts, Dennis (Marti Ashgar) Fouts, Michael (Kathy) Heleniak, William Heleniak, Casey Luer; niece, Libby Luer; as well as many loving great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Denny; and niece, Jennifer Geurts.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Maple Crest Funeral Home at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held following the service at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. If anyone attending the service has a small memento or photo you would like to be placed with Marilyn’s ashes, please bring it to the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and hospice at the Veterans Home. Donations can be made to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, WI, in Marilyn’s honor.