Marilyn Holmes

Marilyn E. Holmes, age 82, of Cleghorn, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Marilyn was born on December 18, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up and attended school in Eau Claire. Marilyn worked many years with Sacred Heart Hospital in housekeeping, retiring in 1999. She loved her flowers and turned their whole property into a flower bed. Her garden was part of the 2004 Chippewa Valley Garden Walk. She was a creative and artistic person who loved to paint and craft. Throughout Marilyn’s life, she had many passionate gifts. She was always a loving, caring woman who helped many with her gentle heart and soul.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Kenneth Holmes and Katherine Holmes; step-daughter, Joanna (Thomas) Nelson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Rayder and Clara (Haugen) Neby; son, Mark Holmes, and brother, Richard Neby.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Marilyn that will be donated at a later date.
