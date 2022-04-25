Marilyn K. Lee (nee Severson), 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire surrounded by her family. She was born November 16, 1941, in the Town of Pleasant Valley the daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn Severson. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1959.
Marilyn married C. Orville Lee at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, on March 19, 1960.
She managed the Luther Hospital Coffee Shop and several other restaurants in her lifetime. Her favorite kitchen, however, was her own, where she prepared countless delicious meals for her family and many guests. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, gardening, painting, cooking, baking, fishing and travelling. Marilyn was very proud of her family, and fond of gathering together with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where she was confirmed. She was an Auxiliary Member of the Brackett Legion Post 550, and was one of the original local volunteer EMS First Responders.
Marilyn is survived by her seven children, Christopher Lee and Catherine Huettl, both of Eau Claire, Marty (Kelly) Lee of Mondovi, Melissa (Thomas) Thompson of Monroe, Jennifer (Patrick) Schuch of Elk Mound, Peggy (Troy) Holmstrom of Altoona, and Julie (Jeff) Bowe of Eau Claire; fifteen grandchildren, Eric and Marc Lee, Jessica Head and Joshua Huettl, Karisa Wendt, Caleb and Kira Lee, Noah, Tanner and Evan Thompson, Joshua and Jacob Swartz, Katie and Alison Holmstrom, and Emma Bowe; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Miohne (Gus) Nichols and Judy (Dave) Larson; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her significant other, Cecil Berlin, and the Berlin family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; her parents; daughter-in-law, Marie Lee; son-in-law, Mike Huettl; brothers, Elroy and Malcolm Severson; sisters, Elaine Henning and Wanda Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Jerry Wheeler.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. located at 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church. located at 202 W. Grand Avenue in Eau Claire, with the Rev. Dr. Phil Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be available one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. The family would like to thank Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit for their kindness and compassion.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.