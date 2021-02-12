Marilyn Ruth Loechler, 96, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, under the care of her sister, who loved her dearly, friends and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
She was born on January 12, 1925 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Charles and Caroline (Lassek) Loechler. She was baptized, received First Communion, and was confirmed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She attended grades one through ten at Sacred Heart of Jesus School and graduated from St. Patrick’s High School.
Marilyn was employed as a supervisor with the State of Wisconsin Tax Division, from where she retired. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling and going to the casino with her sisters.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Rita; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Verona.
Marilyn’s family would like to thank Tim, Cindy and Mike and Ceil Marshall Pastoral Minister at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation prior to the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family. Masks will be required at all times.
