Marilyn “Casey” McNair, 97, Nevada, MO passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Moore-Few Care Center in Nevada. Casey was born August 31, 1922 in Eau Claire, WI to Harold W. and Lela C. (Marvin) Shaw. She was united in marriage to Edward McNair in Iowa at the Little Brown Church in the Vale on July 1, 1946, shortly after Ed was discharged from his service in the Army after WWII on January 6, 1946. They lived and raised their two children in the village of Elk Mound. Ed preceded her in death on May 13, 1988.
Casey received her nickname as a child playing softball. She is best known for the time she worked at Grouchy’s Café in Eau Claire as a baker and dishwasher. Her hobbies included bowling, golf, and watching Brewer baseball games. In 2011, she moved to Tucson, AZ to live with her son and his family. She moved with them again in 2014 to Nevada where she continued to reside until her death.
Casey is survived by her children, Mary Ann Bates (Lee) of Colfax, WI, and Michael McNair (Julie) of Nevada; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Edward McNair, she was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Kathleen Ackerman, Germaine Mendenhall (Gordon), and Beatrice Rose (William).
In honor of her request, no services are planned.
