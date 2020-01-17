Marilyn Mrdutt

Marilyn R. Mrdutt, age 72, of Colfax, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by family.
She was born on May 18, 1947 in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Joy and Ruth (Odness) Lee.
Marilyn grew up on the family farm and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1965. She worked several years at 3M in Menomonie and later was an in-home consultant for At Home America where she cultivated her addiction for home décor. Marilyn enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and had a passion for quilting. Her last project was making personalized quilts for all her grandchildren, which was fitting, because Marilyn’s greatest joy was her family. Marilyn especially enjoyed having her family over to eat, play games and laugh together.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Leonard Mrdutt, children; Dinah Caswell, Wendy (Ric) Smith and Tony (Jacque) Bowell, grandchildren; Ivan and Yulia Caswell, Preston and Ava Smith, Triston and Mason Bowell, brother Roger (Marlene) Lee, brother-in-laws; Jim (Lois) Mrdutt and David (Judy) Mrdutt, sister-in-laws; Joan (Doug) Virkus and Janet Mrdutt as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Chet Bowell, brothers; Ted Lee and Jack Odness, mother and father-in-laws John and Lorilda Mrdutt and Jack her Great Pyrenees.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Little Elk Creek Church with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19 from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Olson Funeral Home is serving the family.