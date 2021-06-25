Marilyn Joanne (Koenig) Rindo of Altoona, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away April 1, 2021, she was 86 years old.
She was born October 19, 1934 in Superior, WI to Rueben and Lillian Koenig. She wed John R. Rindo on June 19, 1954 and they remained married for 61 years. Together, they had five children.
Marilyn instilled in her children a strong work ethic and led by example. She worked in the meat department at a suburban Milwaukee “Piggly Wiggly” supermarket for more than a decade. She and her husband owned “Tony’s Pizza” in Duluth, MN from 1957 to 1962. For many years “pizza parties” remained a staple of the Rindo family tradition.
She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and proud owner of Packers stock. She enjoyed gardening, and took great pride in the upkeep of her homes. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was a cornerstone of her life.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband: John; her parents, and four siblings: Gerald, Donna, Barbara, and Roger. She is survived by her children: John (Bonnie) Rindo, Eugene, OR, Mike (Pam) Rindo, Eau Claire, DJ (Debbie) Rindo, Woodbury, MN, Steve (Mary) Rindo, Sussex, WI, Therese (Angela) Rindo, Mountlake Terrace, WA; four grandchildren and one great grand-child.
Memorials should be directed to The St. Jude League, 205 West Monroe, Chicago, IL 60606 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona.
A funeral service will be held July 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.