Marilyn M. Roetter, age 83 of Wheaton Township, Chippewa County, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Marilyn was born on August 6, 1937 in Eau Claire to Ewald and Katherine (nee Bischoff) Graff. She graduated in 1955 from Eau Claire High School and attended some classes at what is now UWEC. Marilyn married Emil “Al” Roetter in September of 1958.
She enjoyed every aspect of farm and country life. Marilyn and Al had a dream of a beef farm “Flying R Ranch” when they moved to the country. Even after Al passed away, she lived out that dream. She so enjoyed her cows and all the calves! She worked as hard as most men on the farm, and was proud of her IH 1066 tractor.
Marilyn was active in 4-H as a youth and then as a leader and showed great interest and pride in two generations of niece’s and nephew’s fair accomplishments. She became active in Singles in Agriculture, a nationwide social group for people who shared farm interests. Marilyn worked for the Eau Claire Press Company, Peters Meats (where she met her future husband) and Crop Insurance Adjusting. Cooking, baking, sewing and knitting were her favorite hobbies. Marilyn also loved to watch professional football, enjoyed the high school basketball tournaments and the RFD Channel.
She is survived by a niece: Bonnie Graff; nephews: Rodney (Charleen) Graff and Douglas (Kari) Graff; great niece: Katie Karow; great nephews: Mark (Terri) Karow, Gary Graff, Kevin (Rachel) Graff, Justin (Hannah) Graff and Scott (Angie) Graff; 7 great-great nephews; 1 great-great niece; and a nephew-in-law Dean Karow.
Preceding her in death are her husband Al in September 1978; brother Harold Graff; sister-in-law Phyllis Graff; niece Connie Karow and great-great nephew Matthew Graff.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
