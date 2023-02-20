Marilyn Ann Score, age 87, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 24, 1935, to Lawn W. Randall and Marion Agnes (Jensen) Randall in Amery, WI. She was raised in Balsam Lake, WI, attended a one-room schoolhouse in Polk County, and earned her high school diploma in Balsam Lake, WI in 1953. She received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Stout Institute in Menomonie, WI, in 1957, and accepted a position as a home economics teacher in Chetek, WI.

