Born on April, 20, 1930, Marilyn E. Sundby (née Koeller) passed away September 6, 2022, at the age of ninety-two. Raised on a dairy farm near Freeport, Illinois, a reasonable observer might have thought she was destined for a life of farming. That she didn’t like the taste of milk or eggs and often was found curled up with her nose in a book instead of doing chores was perhaps an early sign that destiny had other ideas. Her love of books and learning took root in the one-room schoolhouse she attended until high school. After holding her own with the “big city” students and excelling at Freeport High (go Pretzels!), she became the first in her family to go to college, attending North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, an institution she remained devoted to her entire life. While there, she fell in love with a fellow student, Elmer Sundby, and an unshakeable union was forged.

Marilyn lived a life of love, laughter, and adventure. With their three young sons, Marilyn and Elmer spent a year in Thailand while Elmer taught at the University of Chiang Mai. The Sundby Five then met up with Marilyn’s parents and Elmer’s mother, bought a VW station wagon in Munich, threw the three kids into the cargo area (no seatbelts!), and with “Europe on $5 a Day” as their Bible, the intrepid eight traveled throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Scandinavia. Marilyn never lost her love of collecting experiences, whether floating down the Danube, spending summers in Estes Park, Colorado, or attending a grandchild’s graduation.

