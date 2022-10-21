Born on April, 20, 1930, Marilyn E. Sundby (née Koeller) passed away September 6, 2022, at the age of ninety-two. Raised on a dairy farm near Freeport, Illinois, a reasonable observer might have thought she was destined for a life of farming. That she didn’t like the taste of milk or eggs and often was found curled up with her nose in a book instead of doing chores was perhaps an early sign that destiny had other ideas. Her love of books and learning took root in the one-room schoolhouse she attended until high school. After holding her own with the “big city” students and excelling at Freeport High (go Pretzels!), she became the first in her family to go to college, attending North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, an institution she remained devoted to her entire life. While there, she fell in love with a fellow student, Elmer Sundby, and an unshakeable union was forged.
Marilyn lived a life of love, laughter, and adventure. With their three young sons, Marilyn and Elmer spent a year in Thailand while Elmer taught at the University of Chiang Mai. The Sundby Five then met up with Marilyn’s parents and Elmer’s mother, bought a VW station wagon in Munich, threw the three kids into the cargo area (no seatbelts!), and with “Europe on $5 a Day” as their Bible, the intrepid eight traveled throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Scandinavia. Marilyn never lost her love of collecting experiences, whether floating down the Danube, spending summers in Estes Park, Colorado, or attending a grandchild’s graduation.
For Marilyn, teaching was not just a profession, it was a calling. While teaching elementary school in Naperville, she attended night classes to earn her Master’s at Northern Illinois University. After the family moved to Eau Claire in 1972, she first taught elementary school before eventually becoming a faculty member in the Education Department at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, paying forward her skills as a teacher. Although probably mere coincidence, her three sons all became deeply involved with the educational mission.
In every part of her life, faith was her bedrock. A joyous member of Chapel Heights United Methodist in Eau Claire, she loved her church. Even as she battled encroaching dementia, she could recite scripture by memory (she also could sing the lyrics to almost any Broadway show tune until the end, music being a lifelong passion).
After Elmer’s passing in 2009 after 56 years of marriage, Marilyn continued to live independently in the family home in Eau Claire. Eventually health issues caught up with her and she moved to Eagle Crest Presbyterian retirement home (Roseville, MN). The family is incredibly grateful to Eagle Crest for the loving care they bestowed. As was her nature, she was kind, gentle, and respectful to everyone until the very end, despite the challenges she faced.
Marilyn is survived by three sons, Steve (Janna), Scott (Katie), and Mark (Barb); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 25th, at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. followed by the memorial service at noon.
