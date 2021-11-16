Marilyn Jane West, of Eau Claire Wisconsin, passed away November 13th, 2021 at the age of 83. Marilyn had fought a year-long battle with MDS blood cancer.
Marilyn was born in Wood Lake, Minnesota. She was the eldest child of Raymond and Alvina Bruss. Marilyn loved growing up on the farm with her five siblings and she would fondly tell stories of driving tractors and doing fieldwork.
Through a blind date, Marilyn met Bill West from Clarkfield, Minnesota. Bill and Marilyn married and to this union, four children were born. The family moved for short periods of time to Logan, Utah and Lawrence, Kansas while Bill pursued higher education. Ultimately, Rush City, Minnesota, was where Bill and Marilyn raised their family.
In 1974, on a trip to see Marilyn’s parents, the West family was involved in a car accident. Marilyn’s sister Julie and her two boys were also in the vehicle. Sadly, along with injuries to surviving passengers, Marilyn’s daughter Jodi and nephew Alan did not survive.
In 1979, Marilyn’s husband Bill passed away suddenly at the age of 42. Marilyn continued to live in Rush City and was supported by her friends and family.
Marilyn moved to Eau Claire Wisconsin in 1983 and continued to make that her home until her death. Marilyn loved Eau Claire and enjoyed her job at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Marilyn loved taking care of her home in Eau Claire. Her yard was immaculate, and her gardens were beautiful. She proudly did all of her own painting, lawn mowing and snow removal. Marilyn’s home was a place to gather and she loved to have family and friends stop by for coffee or a homemade treat. Mostly it was the conversations that filled her with happiness.
Marilyn gave back to her community in many ways. She loved to sing and was involved with church and community choirs. She volunteered for many years at Hope Gospel Mission, Luther Hospital and Peace Lutheran church.
Marilyn loved to travel and was proud to have visited all 50 states. In earlier years, she had enjoyed her international travels with her husband Bill. In later years, she enjoyed bus trips to nearby events.
Marilyn made sure she showed up at events for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It didn’t matter the event, Marilyn showed up and loved to interact with her family and be involved with their lives.
Marilyn is survived by her children Colette, Jeri, and Craig (Michele); Grandchildren are Michael, Jeff (Nikki), Elise (Pete), Luke and Carter; Great-grandchildren are Haelee, Jack and Ava.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the First Lutheran Church Cemetery in Rush City, MN
