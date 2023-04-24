Marilynn Joan McElwaine passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023.
Marilynn was born at South Shore Hospital in Chicago, Ill. on September 13, 1938 to Eleanor and Oliver St. Denis. The St. Denis family eventually settled in Eau Claire, WI where Marilynn graduated high school. Marilyn welcomed her daughter Debra to the world. Marilynn met her love, Walter McElwaine Jr. and they were married.
Marilynn and Walter spent many years living in places such as California, Florida but ultimately returned to Wisconsin to be near family.
Marilynn enjoyed gardening, tending her flower beds, and feeding the birds. Marilynn was fiercely independent and did things her own way. She was always willing to share a cup of coffee, offer a sweet treat and some quick wit. Marilynn was known for her Christmas cookies, and it was a cherished memory for many. Marilynn loved her friends and family dearly which included all their pets furry and feathered.
Marilynn has the honor of joining those that passed before her. She will join her husband Walter McElwaine Jr., sister Bonnie St. Denis, and her parents Eleanor and Oliver St. Denis. Marilynn will be happy to see some of her beloved friends and pets.
Marilynn desperately wanted to stay with her earthly family, but the good Lord has other plans. She leaves behind her daughter, Debra (Tony) Ludwig and a beloved sister Linda (Mike) Mullen. Marilynn’s stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren know that she loved them all very much. She always had a special place in her heart for her two wonderful nieces. Marilynn had many family members and friends that were so special to her.
Marilynn’s family would like to thank you for your kindness and friendships you provided Marilynn. A special thank you to the Neighbors of Dunn County for all you have done. Marilynn loved you all even when she was giving you a tough time.
We wish Marilynn farewell on her final journey. She will be dearly missed, however, someone has to keep those heavenly gardens tended.
Please join us to celebrate Marilynn’s life at The Town of Union Town Hall, 1506 N Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703 on May 11 from 3–6 pm.
Marilynn will be buried with Walter McElwaine Jr. at a later date.
