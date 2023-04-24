Marilynn Joan McElwaine.JPEG

Marilynn Joan McElwaine passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023.

Marilynn was born at South Shore Hospital in Chicago, Ill. on September 13, 1938 to Eleanor and Oliver St. Denis. The St. Denis family eventually settled in Eau Claire, WI where Marilynn graduated high school. Marilyn welcomed her daughter Debra to the world. Marilynn met her love, Walter McElwaine Jr. and they were married.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilynn McElwaine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you