Marinell Rea Eron, of Naples, Fla. died on September 16 at the age of 91. She was raised in Eau Claire by her parents, Earl and Mary Nell Hale. She is survived by nine of her 10 children, Mary (Alan Young), Patrick, Timothy (Shelton Grant), Terence, Elizabeth (Tom BaDour), Peg (Paul Meyer), Maureen (Ken Reiter), Greg, and Anne (Roy Engles); thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marinell married John Shea in 1946 and together they had 10 children. She married Rev. James P. Eron in 1973 and together they dedicated their lives to the Episcopal ministry in Hawaii, California and Arizona. She lived a full and adventurous life traveling extensively. She enjoyed making and listening to music and was an avid reader. She shared her love of music and reading with her children.
She was preceded in death by husbands John Shea and Rev. James P. Eron and son Stephen Hale Shea.
A celebration of her life will take place during the summer 2020.