Marion B. Brown Ganther Ausman, 100, of Eau Claire finished her work on this earth on February 4th, 2023.
Marion was born in a small log house next to the headwaters of Big Elk Creek, north of Elk Mound, Wisconsin on September 16, 1922. She was the last living member of the family of George and Sena Brown.
Like many of her generation, she started working on the family farm as a very young girl and never really stopped working until she turned 100. Along with her siblings, she walked from the farm to the one room Oak Hill School that was located on county Highway H, north of the Barum Church. After graduating from the 8th grade in 1936, she moved on to Colfax High School and graduated in the class of 1940.
She wanted to become a nurse, but could not afford to attend nurses training at Luther Hospital. She moved to Eau Claire in the early 1940s. In the 1950s, she worked at Ganther’s Dry Cleaning with her husband James C. Ganther Sr. on Water Street. That business was sold and the site became Community State Bank. With her experience in dry cleaning, she moved on to Huebsch Laundry, Gustin Cleaners, H&L Men’s Shop, and Cleaners and Tailors.
While at the H&L, she learned to be an alterations specialist for high-end men’s suits and carried that skill through to her retirement. After James passing in 1984, she started her own home-based business known as Marion’s Alterations. She enjoyed the friendly interaction with her satisfied customers for many years until the arthritis in her hands forced her to curtail her sewing.
Marion enjoyed getting together with family and friends for various occasions. She hosted many neighborhood “pot luck” block parties on Hudson Street in the 1980s and ‘90s, bringing together old and young alike. In 1997 she married her widowed neighbor Joseph Ausman and they enjoyed each other’s company until his passing in 2013.
Gardening was always a special interest for Marion. She always had plenty of plants and flowers in and around her house. She took great pride in whatever she had and always kept her house, yard and gardens well maintained. In fact, she was still cutting her grass and shoveling snow until her late 90s. Thrift sales were another favorite pastime and nothing made her day like finding a treasure of various used household items for a quarter!
She was a huge baseball fan. As a young girl, she listened to the Cubs on WGN on the family AM radio. She switched to the Braves until they left Milwaukee, then to the Twins and finally the Brewers for the rest of her life. Marion and Joe loved to watch the Packers. They were big Nascar fans as well. However, her favorite sporting events were the yearly State High School Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments in March. From 1976 through 2022, she filled many binders with newspaper articles and kept her own brackets and stats.
She also documented her long life with dozens of family photo albums and scrapbooks of newspaper clippings that interested her. She had one bulging scrapbook from World War II where she had collected articles of many local servicemen and women that served or gave their lives during the war. She also kept a daily weather “diary” for many years.
At age 92, she received news that she had cancer. Facing hard times as she had done her entire life, she fought the cancer through surgery, chemo and radiation treatments at Mayo Clinic and she beat the cancer.
Even at the end of her life, she retained her lifelong respect for her parents, Ma & Pa, and always had good memories to share about them. They would have been very proud of her persevering hard work ethic that she embodied from birth until the end. She in turn, passed that onto her family. “Onward and upward” was one of her favorite phrases and now she is moving onward and upward herself into the hands of our Lord.
Marion is survived by her daughter Suzanne (Ron) Frye of Eau Claire, son Mark (Brenda) Ganther of Racine, daughter-in-law Mary Lou Ganther, stepson James (Gloria) Ganther Jr. of Eau Claire, stepchildren Patricia (Doug) Wall of Eau Claire, Paul (Raquel) Ausman of Chippewa Falls, Larry Ausman of Eau Claire, Roger (Jeri Ann Anderson) Ausman of Eau Claire, Karen (Greg) Stanton of Los Alamos, NM, Debby (Steve) Brey of Neilsville and John (Lisa) Ausman of Eau Claire. She is further survived by her grandchildren Joe (Tammy) Ganther, Sara (Adam) Forster, Jason (Jodi Richter) Frye, Jeremy (Heather Moore) Frye, Ryan and Alyssa Ganther, and Jordan Ganther, great-grandchildren Addie, Emma and Ben Ganther, Gwendolyn and Lincoln Forster, Gabriella and Mira Frye, step grandchildren, Jay, Randy, and Rod Ganther, Jill Wallin, Lisa Blake, and Steven Brinkman, plus many more step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all eight of her siblings; Mildred, Robert, Philip, Charles, Wanita, Lawrence, Catherine (infant), and Marjouri, husbands James C. Ganther Sr. and Joseph Ausman, son Robert Ganther, stepdaughter Nancy Brinkman and her husband Jim, stepsons James and Steven Ausman, plus many nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Jennifer Nelson from Spirit Lutheran for her many years of friendship. Special thanks to the staff at Beehive Homes and Promedica Hospice who cared for her the past few months, Visiting Angels, and Cameron Street neighbors Carol & Tom, Zack, Katie & Zane. And finally, a special blessing for Rosemary Wollum, the last “mom” from the old west side neighborhood.
A funeral service for Marion will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, with Pastor Becca Holland officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.