Marion B. Brown Ganther Ausman, 100, of Eau Claire finished her work on this earth on February 4th, 2023.

Marion was born in a small log house next to the headwaters of Big Elk Creek, north of Elk Mound, Wisconsin on September 16, 1922. She was the last living member of the family of George and Sena Brown.

