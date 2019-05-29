Marion Bauer, 92, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Marion was born in Green Bay, WI on March 22, 1927 to Arthur and Margaret (Pond) Anderson. On September 27, 1947, she married Robert P. Bauer at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and together they spent 69 ½ years as husband and wife until Bob’s passing in 2017.
Marion had a great sense of humor and had the “gift of gab.” She loved camping and traveling, especially spending weekends at Jellystone Park in Warrens, WI with the most important people in her life. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marion’s husband, Bob, was the center of her life.
Marion is survived by her three daughters, Chavah “Barb” (Jeff) Golden of Chicago, IL, Karlene (Jeff) Lorentz of Eau Claire and Debbie (Rod) Brott of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Chad (Wendy) Lorentz, Staci (Tony) Crotteau, Nikki (Steve) Nelson, Jaime (Charlie) Hebert and Chris (Ashley) Brott; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis and Kara Crotteau, Siena and Ellie Lorentz, Caden and Emily Nelson, Abby and Charlie Hebert and Bentley Brott; nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur L. and Margaret Anderson; brother, Arthur, Jr.; one nephew; and father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mary Bauer.
Marion did not want anyone to be sad when she passed. Her service will be with smiles, laughter, memories and love. “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Noon at Spirit Lutheran, 1310 Main St, Eau Claire, WI, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Lisa and Laura in Palliative Care at Dove Healthcare West for the extra special care they gave to our mom.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.